Anurag Kashyap slams AI-generated Hanuman film, calling it a sign of industry decline

The age of artificial intelligence in entertainment may well have entered a new phase in India, bringing with it not just fascination but a fierce backlash from within the film industry.

Historyverse, a new venture from Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network, on Tuesday announced Chiranjeevi Hanuman—The Eternal, a feature film described as “Made-in-AI” and “Made in India,” inspired by the lore of the Hindu deity Hanuman. The film is slated for release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026.

The project is being promoted as a pioneering step in AI-generated cinema. Yet its unveiling immediately drew criticism from prominent filmmakers who argued that the move threatens the role of human creativity in storytelling.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap publicly condemned the effort and singled out producer Vijay Subramaniam, whose Collective Artists Network represents actors, writers and directors, for endorsing a project led by AI. Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram, Mr. Kashyap wrote: “Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors, now producing a film made by AI. So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators.”

Kashyap’s critique extended beyond a single project, accusing talent agencies of abandoning creative workers. “End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them, they are going all AI,” he wrote. He added that any actor “who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you’re no match for his AI performance.”

The director did not mince words, going so far as to say Subramaniam “should be in the gutter.” He characterized the project as emblematic of what he called the industry’s decline: “This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter.”

Other filmmakers echoed the sentiment. Vikramaditya Motwane reposted the announcement with the caption: “And so it begins… Who TF needs writers and directors when it’s ‘Made in AI’.”

In response to the controversy, Subramaniam issued a statement defending the film and emphasizing that the use of artificial intelligence would be transparent and culturally respectful. “With this film, we have the extraordinary opportunity to reimagine cultural storytelling for an audience that cherishes both tradition and innovation,” he said. “Our approach is rooted in authenticity and cultural stewardship, ensuring complete transparency about the role of AI in the creative process.”