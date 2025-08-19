Online Gaming Bill a ‘Gift to offshore betting firms,’ industry slams lack of consultation

The real money gaming (RMG) industry has been thrown into unprecedented turmoil after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The proposed legislation seeks to outlaw all forms of pay-to-play online games, covering both games of skill and games of chance. If passed in Parliament, this would effectively ban the operations of legitimate RMG platforms across the country.

Industry stakeholders say the move was taken abruptly and without dialogue. “There was absolutely no consultation with the companies that have built this sector,” one executive said, adding that the decision violates multiple constitutional safeguards and will almost certainly face a legal challenge.

The industry’s pushback comes at a delicate moment. Only last week, on August 12, the Supreme Court bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan reserved its judgment on petitions concerning the classification of online games of skill and chance. The Court’s ruling was expected to provide clarity on a sector valued at over $3 billion. Instead, the Cabinet’s surprise approval of the bill has left companies reeling.

Industry voices argue that the move disregards the legitimate contributions of RMG platforms to India’s economy. By their estimates, the sector contributes nearly ₹20,000 crore annually to the exchequer through taxes and compliance payments, while directly and indirectly employing more than two lakh people. A blanket ban, they argue, would wipe out this entire ecosystem overnight.

The strongest criticism has come from the government’s failure to control illegal offshore betting firms. Companies like Parimatch, 1xBet, and Dafabet continue to operate in India, despite repeated reports of their involvement in money laundering, hawala transactions, and illegal gambling.

“Instead of cracking down on these notorious offshore firms, the government is choosing to penalize Indian companies that follow rules, pay taxes, and create jobs,” said an industry representative. “This flawed approach not only risks shutting down a legitimate industry but also allows the black market to thrive unchecked.”

Industry insiders caution that if the bill becomes law, Indian users may simply shift to unregulated foreign platforms, further draining revenue away from the country and undermining consumer protections.

The government, however, has defended its proposal by highlighting the social costs of online money gaming. The draft note accompanying the bill points to the “immersive and addictive nature” of pay-to-play platforms, warning that monetary incentives have triggered rising cases of anxiety, depression, and behavioral problems among young users.

Citing clinical studies, the note claims prolonged gaming has worsened mental health issues, particularly among children and adolescents. The draft further warns of financial risks, with many players suffering losses that have, in some cases, led to suicides.

“These platforms employ predatory tactics—loot boxes, microtransactions, and reward systems—that exploit psychological triggers to encourage overspending,” the note says. “Such practices create cycles of debt and vulnerability.”

Despite acknowledging concerns about addiction and financial harm, industry groups insist that prohibition is the wrong path. They argue that a balanced regulatory framework—similar to models adopted in advanced markets—would provide consumer safeguards without dismantling the sector.

“Banning regulated RMG firms while letting offshore betting companies operate unchecked will only worsen the problem,” said a gaming association leader. “The government should be working with us to build safeguards, not pushing us out.”