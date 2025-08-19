Heavy rains disrupt operations at Mumbai airport: Eight flights diverted, several delayed

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai's relentless rains on Tuesday disrupted air travel, forcing at least eight flight diversions and multiple delays at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), according to a PTI report.
The city, already reeling under waterlogged streets, saw its air traffic strained as airlines struggled with persistent showers and reduced visibility.
According to sources, six IndiGo flights and one each operated by SpiceJet and Air India were diverted to nearby airports, including Surat, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, the report added.
While low-visibility procedures were intermittently enforced, officials clarified that airport operations were never suspended.
Air India acknowledged the situation in a post on X, warning passengers that "persistent rain in Mumbai may affect flight schedules."
IndiGo also took to the platform, citing "rainfall and thunderstorms" as the cause of delays. The airline urged passengers to check their flight status online before leaving for the airport and to factor in extra travel time due to poor road conditions across the city.