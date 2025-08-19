Google docs rolls out Gemini Audio feature to read documents aloud

Google has announced the introduction of a new audio feature in Google Docs, powered by its Gemini artificial intelligence, enabling users to listen to their documents read aloud. The text-to-speech tool, first previewed earlier this year, is now beginning its rollout on the web, aiming to make reading, editing, and reviewing content more interactive and accessible.

The feature can be accessed via the Tools menu, where it appears as an “Audio” option situated between Voice Typing and Gemini. By selecting “Listen to this tab,” users open a pill-shaped audio player displaying the document’s total duration. The floating player can be repositioned anywhere on the screen and offers standard controls including play, pause, and a scrubber to skip sections of text.

In addition, playback speed can be adjusted, and users are given a choice of natural-sounding voices designed for different tones and purposes. These include Narrator, Educator, Teacher, Persuader, Explainer, Coach, and Motivator, offering a level of personalisation that allows documents to be consumed in a style suited to the listener’s preference.

Editors are also able to insert an audio button directly within a document, making it accessible for others to listen without needing to navigate the menu. This function is available under the Insert menu by selecting Audio Buttons, followed by Listen to Tab. Google has positioned the feature as particularly useful for reviewing content aloud, aiding information retention, and identifying errors in writing that might otherwise go unnoticed.

At launch, the audio feature is available only in English on the web and will be rolled out progressively over the coming weeks. Access is limited to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, as well as customers on Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and those using Gemini Education or Business add-ons, including their premium tiers.

Alongside the audio update, Google Docs on Android is receiving a complementary enhancement that allows users to generate images directly within documents. Like the audio function, this capability is restricted to AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, underlining Google’s strategy of integrating advanced AI tools for premium tiers of its productivity platform.