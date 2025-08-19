EXCLUSIVE: Cabinet clears Online Gaming Bill to regulate betting apps, endorsements

ADVERTISEMENT
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Online Gaming Bill aimed at regulating online betting and money gaming platforms. The legislation, which is expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, seeks to bring tighter controls on gaming applications, endorsements, and impose penalties and punishments for violations.
The move comes amid a surge in cases of fraud linked to online betting apps and growing concerns over celebrity and influencer endorsements of such platforms. Over the past few months, investigating agencies have intensified their scrutiny of the industry, particularly offshore entities operating without compliance.
Confirmed sources indicate Storyboard18 that this to make a clear distinction between free to play and pay to play games and differentiating skill vs chance based games. "This is to regulate online gaming and illegal activities which is dangerous for national interest. While no celebrities or media firms can promote illegal online betting platforms." This is to enhance esports and video games industry, the source said.
The Ministry of Finance has already taken strong measures in this regard, blocking 357 illegal and non-compliant offshore websites/URLs and freezing nearly 2,400 bank accounts holding around ₹126 crore. Officials said close to 700 offshore online gaming operators remain under investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for tax evasion and regulatory violations.
“So far, 357 websites/URLs of illegal/non-compliant offshore online money gaming entities have been blocked by the DGGI, in coordination with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under Section 69 of the IT Act, 2000,” the Finance Ministry noted in a statement. Recent enforcement actions have also led to the freezing of 392 bank accounts linked to UPI IDs associated with offshore entities, with over ₹122 crore attached.
The new Bill is expected to provide a legal framework for regulating online money gaming in India, ensuring stricter oversight of endorsements, financial transactions, and consumer protection.
Further details of the Bill are awaited.