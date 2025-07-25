            
  • Home
  • digital
  • ullu-altt-big-shots-moodx-hulchul-mojflix-desiflix-ott-platforms-blocked-for-obscene-content-see-full-list-76881

What are Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots, MoodX, Hulchul, Mojflix, Desiflix?: OTT platforms blocked by the govt

This government action is grounded in provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, specifically invoking Section 79(3)(b) and Rule 3(1)(d) concerning intermediary liability and unlawful content.

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2025 12:45 PM
What are Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots, MoodX, Hulchul, Mojflix, Desiflix?: OTT platforms blocked by the govt

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) issued an official notification in July 2025 instructing Internet Service Providers across India to disable access to 25 websites and OTT apps, including ULLU and ALTT, on ground of hosting unlawful or obscene content.

This action is grounded in provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, specifically invoking Section 79(3)(b) and Rule 3(1)(d) concerning intermediary liability and unlawful content.

The list of platforms include:

ULLU

Founded by Vibhu Agarwal along with his wife Megha Agarwal in December 2018 in Mumbai as an OTT platform distributing web-series, original films and short content primarily in Hindi. Vibhu also leads related ventures such as Atrangii and Ullu99.

Ullu Digital filed draft red herring prospectus (DHRP) in February 2024 to raise Rs 135-150 crore through issuance of Rs 62.6 lakh fresh shares on the BSE SME platform, making it the largest-ever SME IPO if approved.

In June 2023, the Digital Publisher Content Grievance Council (DPCGC) ordered removal or editing of four allegedly obscene web‑series within 15 days or face punitive action under IT Rules 2021

ALTT

ALTT, originally part of a content group, has recently been reorganised into a separate legal entity, distinct from its parent group, to possibly manage operations and compliance separately.

As with Ullu and other banned apps, ALTT was flagged under Sections 67/67A of IT Act (for publishing obscene content), Section 294 IPC and The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and is being blocked under Rule 3(1)(d) and Rule 7 of IT Rules 2021.

Other apps blocked

Among the 25 platforms ordered disabled in India are:

- Big Shots App

- Desiflix

- Boomex,Navarasa Lite

- Gulab App

- Kangan App

- Bull App

- Jalva App

- Wow Entertainment

- Look Entertainment

- Hitprime

- Feneo

- ShowX

- Sol Talkies

- Adda TV

- HotX VIP

- Hulchul App

- MoodX

- NeonX VIP

- Fugi

- Mojflix

- Triflicks

MIB's directive obliges ISPs to act immediately under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act and relevant Rules, or lose legal protections themselves.


Tags
First Published on Jul 25, 2025 12:41 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Parliamentary panel pushes for India-made OS, seeks clarity on mobile voting feasibility

Parliamentary panel pushes for India-made OS, seeks clarity on mobile voting feasibility

Advertising

Online ad rules at inter-ministerial stage, nearing finalisation: MIB tells Parliamentary panel

Online ad rules at inter-ministerial stage, nearing finalisation: MIB tells Parliamentary panel

Digital

D2M Broadcasting must expand beyond trials: Parliamentary panel tells MIB

D2M Broadcasting must expand beyond trials: Parliamentary panel tells MIB

Digital

Govt's OTT ban likely to fuel VPN use and piracy surge, say experts

Govt's OTT ban likely to fuel VPN use and piracy surge, say experts

Digital

Nvidia AI chips worth over $1 Billion smuggled into China Despite US ban: Report

Nvidia AI chips worth over $1 Billion smuggled into China Despite US ban: Report

Digital

Karnataka HC clarifies corporate liability; Google India not liable for YouTube content

Karnataka HC clarifies corporate liability; Google India not liable for YouTube content

Brand Marketing

Dutch antitrust watchdog hits pause on Apple dating app fees ruling

Dutch antitrust watchdog hits pause on Apple dating app fees ruling

Digital

Balaji Telefilms stock falls 5% as govt bans ALTT over obscene content

Balaji Telefilms stock falls 5% as govt bans ALTT over obscene content