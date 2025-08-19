Blanket ban will harm Indians, not protect them, Gaming bodies tell Amit Shah

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s online gaming federations have appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene against the proposed The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, warning that a blanket ban on real-money games, including skill-based platforms, could devastate the industry and fuel the growth of illegal gambling networks.
In a joint representation (a copy of which is with Storyboard18), the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) said the industry has become a key contributor to India’s digital economy, with an enterprise valuation of over ₹2 lakh crore, revenues of ₹31,000 crore, and annual tax contributions exceeding ₹20,000 crore. The sector, which employs more than two lakh people, is projected to grow at 20% CAGR and double its size by 2028.
The associations cautioned that if the Bill is passed in its current form, it would “strike a death knell” for legitimate Indian operators, forcing crores of players onto offshore gambling sites and illegal matka networks. “Instead of protecting people, this Bill risks exposing them to fraud, exploitation, and unsafe practices,” the letter stated, calling offshore operators “one of the biggest national security threats to the country today.”
The letter states, “This Bill, if passed, will cause serious harm to Indian users and citizens. By shutting down regulated and responsible Indian platforms, it will drive crores of players into the hands of illegal matka networks, offshore gambling websites, and fly-by-night operators who operate without any safeguards, consumer protections, or taxation.”
The industry bodies further highlighted that India’s online skill gaming ecosystem has attracted more than ₹25,000 crore in foreign direct investment up to June 2022. Shutting down regulated platforms, they said, would not only wipe out over 400 startups and destroy investor confidence but also erode tax revenues and weaken India’s standing as a global digital innovator.
“Most respectfully, Sir, the only beneficiary of this Bill will be the illegal offshore gambling operators,” the joint appeal stressed.
Urging Shah to consider regulation over prohibition, the federations requested an immediate meeting to present their case. They proposed creating a “safe, transparent, and thriving digital gaming ecosystem” through progressive policy frameworks that ensure responsible gaming while protecting users.
Requesting a meeting with Home Minister, the Federations said, “On behalf of India’s gaming entrepreneurs, innovators, and professionals, we humbly request a meeting with your good self’s office at the earliest possible opportunity.”
The appeal was signed by Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF, Joy Bhattacharjya, Director General of FIFS, and Anuraag Saxena, CEO of EGF.
The bill will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.