Breaking: Rainmaker Consults bags Jamba's media and creative mandate

The American quick-service restaurant that debuted in the Indian market this month, has assigned its creative, media, and public relations mandate to Mumbai-based Rainmaker Consults.

Shouger Merchant Doshi, founder, Rainmaker Consults confirmed the same to Storyboard18.

Rainmaker Consults is a strategic PR and marketing communications agency and will be handling Jamba's duties for both digital and traditional channels.

The agency services brands like ITC, Courtyard by Marriott, Neuma and One8 Commune among others.

Haritha Ghattamaneni, director, Vihaga Ventures, told Storyboard18, "At Jamba, we've always believed in the power of strategic partnerships. When we decided to expand our operations to India, we knew we needed a local agency that could help us navigate the complexities of the market and connect with our target audience effectively. After conducting thorough research, we selected Rainmaker Consults. Their reputation for crafting compelling narratives and executing successful marketing campaigns aligned perfectly with our brand values."

She added that the agency's expertise in media buying and creative execution has ensured that Jamba's message reaches the target audience with maximum impact.

"I'm confident that our partnership with Rainmaker will continue to drive our success in India and solidify Jamba's position as a leading brand in the global market," she said.

Jamba has over 850 locations across 36 states in the US and countries like Australia, Singapore, The Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia.

With grab-and-go and in-store dining options, the Jamba location in Bandra West, Mumbai, caters to those who are constantly on the go and provides a convenient and enjoyable experience.

The company is planning to open at least 10-12 locations in its first year, targeting major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and airports.

"As part of our phase one expansion, we're also exploring the possibility of opening another location in Mumbai, preferably in South Mumbai or Juhu, before the end of the year. This aggressive growth strategy reflects our confidence in the Indian market and our commitment to meeting the increasing demand for healthy and convenient food options," she said.

Ghattamaneni further mentioned that the company has been captivated by the potential of the Indian market.

The country's burgeoning middle class, coupled with a growing awareness of health and wellness, presents an ideal opportunity for brands like Jamba's. Furthermore, India's urbanisation and youthful demographics make it an even more attractive market. The increasing number of urban dwellers and the country's large young population, which is often more receptive to new brands and trends, contribute significantly to its appeal.