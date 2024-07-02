Whiskers India partners with Reliance’s Fashion Factory to expand presence

Whiskers India has partnered with Reliance Retail’s Fashion Factory to expand its retail presence in India. The unisex skincare and grooming product company’s growth strategy for the current fiscal year includes adding 6000 retail stores and 10 exclusive brand outlets. Whiskers India aims to serve over 100,000 lifestyle consumers of Fashion Factory.

Whiskers India offers a range of products including 9 perfumes, 3 deodorants, Aloe Vera Face Wash, Face Scrub, Mud Pack, Beard Oil, Beard Wash, and Hair Serum. Initially available in Fashion Factory’s top 30 outlets across major cities, these products will eventually be stocked in all 100+ Fashion Factory outlets.

TV Actor and MTV Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha is the brand ambassador and business partner for the brand.

Neeja Shah Goswami, CEO of Whiskers India, confirmed the development to Storyboard18, stating, “Through this partnership, Whiskers India aims to reach over 100,000 lifestyle consumers across India via Fashion Factory’s nationwide network. Fashion Factory values our superior quality products at competitive prices.”

Discussing the collaboration strategy, Goswami added, “Whiskers India targets young Indians as an aspirational brand. Fashion Factory, known for housing major international brands, attracts a similar audience. This partnership is mutually beneficial.”

Currently, Whiskers India generates 50 percent of its revenue from its range of deodorants and perfumes. Goswami emphasized, “Our goal is to expand to 6000 more stores nationwide and establish Whiskers India as a household name. While competing against industry giants is challenging, we are committed to carving out a niche for our brand. Collaborations with retail chains like Fashion Factory are integral to achieving our vision.”