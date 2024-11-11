Britannia's profit declines by 10% in Q2 FY 25; 'Committed to investing in brand dev,' says MD Varun Berry

Britannia Industries' profit declined by 9.3 percent in the second quarter (July and September) of fiscal year 2025. The bread-to-biscuit conglomerate reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 531.55 crore during Q2 FY25 compared to Rs 586.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

In H1 (April- September) FY 25, Britannia's profit was reduced to Rs 1,036 crore from Rs 1,041.95 crore in the same period in FY 24.

The company's total income saw a marginal rise in Q2. As per the stock exchange filing, Britannia's total income between July and September FY 25 stood at 4,713.57 crore compared to Rs 4,485.23 crore in the same period last fiscal.

On a standalone basis, Britannia's net profit reduced by nearly 10 percent to Rs 514.41 crore in Q2 FY 25. The revenue from operations surged to Rs 4,500.84 crore compared to Rs 4,288.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Commenting on the performance, Britannia's Managing Director Varun Berry said, "We are committed to investing in capability enhancement and brand development with the clear objective of driving market share and sustaining profits".

Berry said the company is working on its distribution strategy to optimize range distribution and improve outlet servicing.

Separately, the multinational food products company nominated Jehangir Nusli Wadia as an Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, with effect from 11 November.