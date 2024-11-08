Emami's ad spend drops 35.45% in Q2, net profit rises 30.8%

Personal care brand Emami has reduced its spending on advertisement and sales promotion massively on a quarterly basis. The maker of BoroPlus has slashed its ad spending by 35.45 percent to Rs 94.29 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 146.09 crore in the June quarter of FY 2025.

On a yearly basis, Emami spent Rs 103.88 crore on advertisement and sales promotions activities in Q2 FY 24.

According to the standalone financial result of the company, Emami registered a rise of 30.8 percent in its net profit in the second quarter of FY 25. The maker of Zandu, Navratna, and other personal care brands booked a profit of Rs 214.10 crore in Q2 FY 25 compared to Rs 163.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

The company's consolidated profit stood at Rs 211 crore between July and September 2024 compared to Rs 180 crore in Q2 2023.

According to Emami, brands like Navratna, Dermicool, and the Healthcare range and Pain Management range performed well in Q2.

Mohan Goenka, Vice Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Emami said that the company's organized channels like 'Modern Trade, e-Commerce, and Institutional sales' have contributed 26.6 percent to its domestic business, a 190-basis point increase in the first half of FY 25.

Emami reported overall revenues at Rs 891 crore grew by 3 percent with domestic business growing by 2.6 percent.

In a stock exchange filing, Emami Ltd said that Quarter 2 brought several challenges at the macro level, such as food inflation, global political unrest, including in Bangladesh. However, Emami said that international businesses achieved a 12 percent sales growth, excluding Bangladesh.

"Our international business demonstrated resilience despite geopolitical challenges, delivering double-digit growth, excluding Bangladesh. Besides the good performance of our existing brands, strategic investments and the recent launch of 11 new domestic products are set to boost consumer confidence and drive double-digit revenue growth in the second half," Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Limited said.

Further, in Q2 FY 25, Emami increased stake in Helios Lifestyle (The Man Company) from 50.4 percent to 98.3 percent.