Castrol India reports 6% revenue growth to Rs 5365 crore for FY24

Castrol India Limited has announced its results for the fourth quarter (4Q) and year ended December 31, 2024 (FY24). As per the RoC filings, the company registered Revenue from Operations of Rs 5365 crore, recording a steady growth of 6% over Rs 5075 crore in the previous year.

Profit Before Tax for 2024 stood at Rs 1258 crore, marking a growth of 6% from Rs 1181 crore in 2023. The Profit After Tax for 2024 stood at Rs 927 crore, marking a growth of 7% from Rs 864 crore in 2023.

Commenting on the annual performance, Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, “2024 was a year of significant progress for Castrol India. We introduced meaningful innovations in key product categories and enhanced our market reach. Castrol EDGE continued to set high standards for lubricants in high-performance cars, while CRB TURBOMAX+ CK4 is delivering improved performance for India's trucking fleet. For our industrial partners, we advanced rust protection through customised solutions. We also strengthened our presence in rural India, now reaching over 36,000 workshops and stores, as part of our wider network of over 143,000 outlets across the country. This extensive reach enables millions of consumers to trust Castrol to keep their vehicles running efficiently. That trust inspires us to continuously innovate and serve better.”

For Q4, from October to December 2024, the Company registered Revenue from Operations of Rs 1354 crore, achieving a growth of 7% over Rs 1264 crore in Q4 2023. Profit Before Tax for Q4 2024 stood at Rs 371 crore, marking a gain of 14% from Rs 324 crore in same period of preceding year. The Profit After Tax for Q4 2024 stood at Rs 271 crore, registering a growth of 12% from Rs 242 crore in Q4 2023.