CDAC-Noida and LEGO India join forces to boost India's electronic toy industry

ADVERTISEMENT
CDAC-Noida, a research organization of MeitY, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Creative Play Lab, a department of the LEGO Group, under the project ‘Development of Electronics and IT-based Control and Automation Solutions for Consumer Electronic Goods (Toy Industry)’.
The project is a tailored made initiative of R&D group of the Ministry to foster the growth of the Indian electronic toys industry by developing prototypes and equipping young engineers, including from under-represented communities, with the skills needed to design such toys.
Under this MeitY initiative, young engineers were selected from across India from SC/ST and NER background and engaged in R&D activities for a year, getting hands-on experience in designing and developing electronic toys for first six months working and learning in the toy labs at C-DAC, Noida followed by a six-month training at industry to create toy prototypes based on industry needs.
To provide global exposure to the interns, LEGO India is joining hands with CDAC Noida supported by CPL to provide mentorship to 1-2 students per batch on their toy prototypes. The batch of students from India will get the opportunity to visit the LEGO Group’s headquarters in Billund, Denmark. CPL will share knowledge for the 3rd Batch of young engineers through webinars, providing insights on CPL’s experimentation mindset, guidance on toy development and standards, and feedback on toy prototypes developed by the engineering students.