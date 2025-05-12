From intern to industry leader: Adrienne Popovics fuels HELL ENERGY’s global story

When Adrienne Popovics first joined HELL ENERGY as an intern nearly a decade ago, she didn’t imagine she’d one day be leading the brand’s global marketing efforts across 60 countries. But with a mix of linguistic dexterity, strategic intuition, and a deep-rooted passion for brand building, Popovics has grown to become one of the most influential voices behind one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the world.

Today, as the Marketing Director of HELL ENERGY Hungary Ltd., Popovics is at the helm of international campaigns that blend sharp consumer insights with local relevance. Her latest — the ‘Win With HELL’ campaign — is a bold thank-you to loyal consumers, featuring daily branded merchandise giveaways and a headline-grabbing grand prize: a luxury car. For Indian fans, there’s an added star attraction — a chance to dine with global brand ambassador Michele Morrone at the Taj Palace.

“This campaign is very close to my heart,” Popovics says. “It’s about giving back to the people who support us. We researched our target groups across markets and asked — what do they really value? What can stay with them in their everyday lives? That’s how we built the prize pool — from bags and shoes to once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

The campaign marks a milestone moment for HELL ENERGY’s India operations. “India is the first Asian country where we’ve launched this scale of consumer promotion,” she adds proudly. “We timed it with the IPL to ensure maximum visibility and partnered with a mix of media channels, influencers, and on-ground activations to make it truly 360-degree.”

Popovics’ path through HELL ENERGY has been as methodical as it has been meteoric. Starting off as the company’s first Junior Brand Manager, she quickly took on responsibilities across multiple international markets — thanks in part to her fluency in Hungarian, English, German, Finnish, and Estonian.

“The turning point for me was when international expansion took off,” she reflects. “I was still relatively junior, but I could communicate directly with country teams, travel extensively, and sit in on strategic conversations with our core management. That exposure taught me how the brand thinks and negotiates.”

Her subsequent role as Director of Marketing Operations saw her managing massive budgets and coordinating creative strategy across HELL ENERGY’s entire product portfolio — which includes soft drinks, water, vitamin beverages, and iced coffee, in addition to its flagship energy drink.

“We operate in incredibly competitive FMCG markets, so every campaign has to work hard,” she says. “My philosophy is about consistency first — always-on planning with room for disruption through innovation or seasonal bursts. That structure helps maintain a strong brand identity while staying flexible.”

When asked about her favorite creative work, she doesn't hesitate. “The Michele Morrone campaign is special, but so was working with Bruce Willis and Zuleyka Rivera during earlier brand pushes. What makes it even more meaningful is that all of HELL’s creative ideas are developed in-house by our team. From TV spots to digital scripts, we don’t outsource the storytelling.”

It’s a storytelling discipline that Popovics believes stems from staying true to core values. “We want to be a daily companion to consumers — something they can grab to help them push through challenges. That only happens when the brand’s voice is consistent across every country.”

Her approach to leadership is equally grounded. “My boss once told me: Always work with your heart. If your campaign comes from there, it’ll always deliver. That’s something I carry with me. Respect your consumer, respect your partner, and the brand will grow.”

And while hustle culture continues to be glamorized in parts of the corporate world, Popovics doesn’t buy into it. “Working 70 or 90 hours a week isn’t a badge of honor. It’s not sustainable, and it doesn’t help creativity. You have to be balanced to lead well.”