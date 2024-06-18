CoinSwitch becomes the official partner for the UEFA Euro Cup 2024 on Sony LIV

CoinSwitch, India's crypto trading platform, announced its new campaign, 'Switch to CoinSwitch'. As the official partner for the UEFA Euro Cup 2024 on SonyLIV, CoinSwitch will run this campaign from June 15 to July 15, 2024.

Based on the user insights, the company identifies two primary barriers preventing people from investing in crypto: fear of volatility and the perceived complexity of crypto. This campaign aims to address these concerns. The ‘Switch to Coinswitch’ has been conceptualised in partnership with The Script Room.

Talking about the campaign, Balaji Srihari, business head, CoinSwitch said, “Love for football is sweeping the world, and India is no exception. During the last tournament in 2020, millions of viewers tuned in to watch the entire event and we are hoping that viewership will grow even more this year. With this engaged audience profile, the UEFA Euro Cup 2024 presents a perfect opportunity for us to connect with our target audience.”