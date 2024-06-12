Dabur India enters talcum powder category, ropes in Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador for the product

Dabur India Ltd., today announced its entry into the talcum powder category with the launch of Cool King Icy Perfume Talc. Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in as the brand ambassador for the product.

Abhishek Jugran, Executive Vice President Marketing, Dabur India Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to strengthen our personal care category with the launch of Cool King Icy Perfume Talc. With the prevailing hot and humid summer, Cool King Icy Perfume Talc will not only offer 12 hours long-lasting cooling but will also become a perfect choice for consumers seeking a fragrant talcum powder experience. Infused with menthol cooling crystals, it is specially designed to combat the challenges of hot and humid climate. Cool King Icy Perfume Talc provides a cooling sensation upon application and an additional cooling burst when the crystals come in contact with sweat, keeping consumers cool and comfortable throughout the day. We believe that our consumers will love this new cooling sensation and enjoy the benefits of this talcum powder."

Ranbir Kapoor said, “I'm delighted to be a part of the Dabur family and to represent Cool King Icy Perfume Talc. In this hot weather, staying fresh and cool is essential, and this talc does just that with its innovative cooling formula. I'm confident that consumers will love the refreshing experience it offers and make it a part of their daily routine.”

Cool King Icy Perfume Talc is available in two sizes: a jar containing 24 pieces of 18g each priced at Rs. 240, and a 100g pack priced at Rs. 105. It will be available across all retail outlets nationwide.