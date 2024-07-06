            

      Delhi Consumer Court raps Airtel; Upholds Rs. 5 Lakh penalty

      The case was upheld on the grounds of deficiency of services by the telecom service provider.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 6, 2024 11:40 AM
      The customer had purchased internet and landline services from Airtel. In March 2013, the customer handed over a cheque to pay the amount of Rs 4,995 due for these services.

      The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) recently upheld a Rs 5 lakh penalty imposed on Airtel for harassing a customer with phone calls and disconnecting his services over alleged unpaid dues.

      The case Bharti Airtel Limited V. Jasmeet Singh Puri (deceased) was heard by the coram led by State Commission President Dr. Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and a Judicial Member. It was observed that Airtel was not only negligent in providing its services but had also used its position to harass the customer.

      The case was upheld on the grounds of deficiency of services by the telecom service provider. The customer had purchased internet and landline services from Airtel. In March 2013, the customer handed over a cheque to pay the amount of Rs 4,995 due for these services.

      "It is, therefore, clear that the Appellant (Airtel) failed to provide adequate service to the Respondent no.1, which resulted in the Respondent suffering consequences. As a result, the deficiency on the part of the Appellant stands proved. Accordingly, we do not find any infirmity in the judgment of the District Commission," the Delhi SCDRC noted in its July 1 order.’

      The State Commission found that Airtel had neither provided any evidence showing that they made any inquiry into the customer's complaints and replies nor had they registered any complaint regarding the same. Additionally, Airtel failed to take any concrete step to stop calling the customer, even after receiving complaints about it from him, the Commission noted.

      In May 2013, Airtel sent a legal notice to the complainant demanding a payment of Rs 7,549 after they failed to acknowledge the receipt of payment. In September 2014, the district forum concluded that Airtel's conduct was crass, bizarre and amounted to motivated misconduct. It, therefore, ordered Airtel to pay the customer Rs 5 lakhs as punitive compensation. Of this amount, Rs 3 lakhs was to be paid to the customer, while the remaining Rs 2 lakhs was to be paid to the State Consumer Welfare Fund.


      First Published on Jul 6, 2024 11:40 AM

