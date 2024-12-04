Delhi HC bars competitor from labelling Physics Wallah as 'sasta wallah'

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a legal dispute between two prominent edtech companies, issuing an interim order against Scholars Den from publishing or broadcasting ads referring to its competitor, Physics Wallah, as "sasta wallah" (the cheap one), as per reports.

The order comes in response to a plea filed by Physics Wallah, claiming that such advertisements tarnish its reputation.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, in granting relief to Physics Wallah, directed that the defendant ne restrained from airing, printing, or sharing any advertisements or marks that disparage Physics Wallah in any media, until the next hearing.

The case if scheduled for a full hearing in April 2025 after the completion of pleadings and evidence submission.

Physics Wallah, founded in 2016 by Alakh Pandey, argued that Scholars Den’s use of the term “sasta wallah” was an attempt to undermine the quality of its services by associating affordability with inferiority.

The company contended that the ads not only targeted its brand but were also displayed outside Scholars Den's physical coaching centers and circulated widely on social media platforms, further damaging its image.

The Court, after reviewing the evidence, found that Physics Wallah presented a “prima facie” case for granting the injunction, stating that without this relief, the company would suffer "irreparable loss."