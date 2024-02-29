Dentsu Creative bags the integrated creative mandate of Popeyes

Dentsu Creative India has won the integrated creative mandate for American fried chicken restaurant chain - Popeyes.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office.

As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative will develop end-to-end creative solutions for Popeyes India. This includes the development of brand strategy, identity, communication, and a robust digital presence.

In addition to this, Dentsu Creative India will delve into the intricacies of Indian culture and preferences, strategically incorporating them into innovative and captivating campaigns tailored to resonate with the target audience. Using a strategic mix of traditional and digital media platforms, the agency will enhance the brand's visibility and reach in the diverse and dynamic Indian market.

Ujjwal Anand, Managing Partner – North, Dentsu Creative India said, "Popeyes has a cult status in the world, and we’re excited to partner with them in their journey in India. We hope to build on the brand’s legacy and of course, the crazy love.”

Gaurav Pande, executive vice president and business head, Popeyes India added, “We were impressed by Dentsu Creative’s strategic vision and creative acumen during the pitch process. Their understanding of our brand ethos, the Indian culture and their ability to translate it into share-worthy campaigns stood out. We are confident this collaboration will bring a fresh perspective to our marketing efforts in India."

Joy Mohanty, chief creative officer – North, Dentsu Creative India, commented, “Winning the pitch is great, but winning the hearts and minds of Indian foodies is going to take some work. And we're ready for it! The possibilities to embed Popeyes in desi pop culture already have us pumped. So, it's only going to get more interesting from here.”