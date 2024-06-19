GenSxty Tribe launches tech-enabled platform GenS curated for people above 60

GenSxty Tribe has launched bespoke tech-enabled platform curated for the 60+ - GenS. GenS encourages the 60+ audience to live and explore life on their own terms, armed with the financial means and opportunities to pursue passions and explore new relationships and dimensions of personal growth.

As healthcare advances and life expectancy rises, the world's senior population is reaching unprecedented levels.

By 2050, for the first time in history, there will be more people over 60 than children under 15.

In India, seniors aged 60 and above currently make up over 10% of the population, numbering 149 million

This figure is projected to rise to 340 million by 2050, accounting for 21% of the total population, according to the India Ageing Report [UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) India, in collaboration with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS)]

Despite this, brands and advertisers still predominantly target the younger demographic, neglecting the substantial spending power and influence of the 60+ audience.

Meenakshi Menon (65), Founder, GenS, said, “The GenS app is being built using both a deep understanding of the consumer in terms of their need state and the technology that is keeping in mind their ease of use. With the launch of GenS, we empower individuals to embrace the abundance of life after 60 with confidence and enthusiasm. I firmly believe that the 60+ have reached a stage in their lives where they can become a vehicle of social change while enjoying each day of their lives to the fullest. Adding life to their years is more critical than adding years to their life.”

She further adds, “As a member of this cohort, it was important to get an independent perspective of this segment and understand what made them tick. Very often Founders make the mistake of creating a product that they believe in and disregard what the market says. It was critical that we spent time understanding the contours of this consumer. We had to dig deep beneath the surface to get at their feelings, their hidden concerns and motives. It was a journey of discovery for all of us. Each one was invested in the outcome, either as members of the cohort or Children who cared deeply for their parents’ well-being. That is why we commissioned a research with Ormax Compass to discover the various predispositions and emotions felt by this group. The findings gave us both insight and intent and contributed massively to the development of our soon-to-be-launched GenS app.”

GenS recognizes that turning 60 is a milestone that marks the beginning of life's greatest adventure. Menon, a renowned figure in the marketing industry, brings her expertise and passion to create a platform that celebrates freedom, passion, and new opportunities for the 60+ community. The platform is further powered by senior industry stalwarts - Bhaskar Das, Dilip Cherian, Amit Bose, Namita Roy Ghose and supported by Indu Kak, Ramesh Menon and Jignesh Barasara, amongst others who have been instrumental in the inception of GenS, contributing their diverse insights and support to bring this innovative vision to life.