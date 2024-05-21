Govt finds samples of Everest Spices non-compliant; asks for corrective measures

The government of India has conducted tests on the presence of this carcinogenic chemical in the Indian spice brands and has found that some samples of Everest Spices were non-compliant under the strictest standards (0.1 mg per Kg) regarding the presence of ethylene oxide (EtO). Meanwhile, the samples of MDH were found to be compliant.

This comes after the two Indian spice brands— MDH and Everest – were recalled in Singapore and Hong Kong due to the presence of EtO residue in certain spices. After carrying out sample testing from both these companies, it found that all 18 samples of MDH were compliant with standards. However, in the case of Everest, some of the samples (out of 12) were non-complaint and for that it has asked the brand to take corrective actions.

It is to be noted that different countries follow different MRL (maximum residual limit) for EtO. While the EU has fixed this limit at 0.02-0.1 mg per kg, Singapore's limit is 50 mg per kg and Japan has 0.01 mg per kg. These samples were tested for 0.1 mg per kg.