HCLTech and Microsoft expand strategic partnership to help transform contact centers with Gen AI and cloud-based solutions

HCLTech, a global technology company announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform customer service experiences with generative AI and cloud-based contact center solutions. HCLTech will empower clients to activate Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center, a Copilot-first solution that delivers superior customer experiences, accelerates problem-solving, empowers customer service representatives and drives efficiency, stated the company in a statement.

As part of the expanded partnership, Nuance’s Enterprise Professional Services business—including the team and existing customer contracts— will be transferred to HCLTech and become a part of its contact center offering.

As part of this, HCLTech will become the exclusive professional services partner for existing customer contracts of the Nuance Enterprise Professional Services organization. HCLTech will also become the preferred partner to support the migration of existing Nuance Enterprise Professional Services customers to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center.

In support of this, HCLTech will operate a Nuance Migration Factory to migrate Nuance solutions efficiently and at scale, while expanding the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) business for both HCLTech and Microsoft. HCLTech will also serve as a leading partner for new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center implementations.

HCLTech will enhance its offerings by making Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center its preferred contact center solution, integrating industry-leading professional services, customer self-service applications and Microsoft Copilot capabilities into its existing suite of experience-center technology services.

Microsoft’s current team of more than 550 Nuance Enterprise Professional Services personnel, with deep conversational AI expertise, will join HCLTech to continue to service Microsoft customers globally. Microsoft customers will gain access to HCLTech’s AI-led digital transformation services, including consulting, implementation, upgrades and support services, such as:

1. System integration and application development

2. Migration to Microsoft D365 Contact Center

3. New customer implementations

4. Expansion of joint offerings including AI transformation services

"HCLTech is making a bold move to lead AI-driven innovation in the rapidly growing CCaaS market," said Anil Ganjoo, chief growth officer, Americas, TMT at HCLTech.

He said, "By combining our expertise in digital transformation with Microsoft’s GenAI, automation and Copilot capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help customers unlock the full potential of AI and cloud-native services. We are excited to welcome best-in-class AI talent from Microsoft to our organization, which will further enhance our capabilities and, together with our preferred partnership in the CCaaS space, position HCLTech as a leader in the services market, driving AI-powered business outcomes."