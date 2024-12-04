            
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.60 lakh motorcycles and scooters in 32-day festive period

During November, Hero MotoCorp continued to witness a positive trend in global business sales as well with a robust double-digit increase of 36%

By  Storyboard18Dec 4, 2024 1:19 PM
The company registered an impressive 13% growth compared to the festive season of 2023

Hero MotoCorp, the manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has claimed to sold 4,59,805 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2024, in its stock exchange filing. The company achieved its highest-ever retail sales during the recent 32-day festive period, starting from Navratri.

As per the company, it has geared to strengthen its premium and scooter portfolio with the launch of new models across ICE and EV segments. It expects a positive trend in the coming months on account of favourable economic indicators and improving customer sentiments. VIDA, Hero MotoCorp's EV brand, sustained its festive momentum with good retail sales and an increase in market share. Additionally, the ongoing VIDA network expansion, through Hero Premia and Hero 2.0 outlets, continues to yield positive results. VIDA crossed a significant milestone by achieving 11,600 retail sales during the same period. During the month, Hero MotoCorp continued to witness a positive trend in global business sales as well with a robust double-digit increase of 36%. With sales of over 15.98 lakh (1.6 million) units, the company registered an impressive 13% growth compared to the festive season of 2023. The Harley-Davidson X440 achieved sales of over 2800 units, highlighting the brand's popularity. In the month of November, the company showcased its premium range of motorcycles and electric vehicles at EICMA 2024. It unveiled the much-anticipated Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R, Karizma XMR 250 motorcycles and the VIDA Z electric scooter. These products cater to diverse riding preferences, from adventure and off-road enthusiasts to urban and eco-conscious riders. With a vision to transform mobility for Bharat and beyond, Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero For Startups (HFS) program. Hero For Startups (HFS) aims to identify and fund promising startups across the country that demonstrate the potential to transform the future of automotive industry.


First Published on Dec 4, 2024 11:53 AM

