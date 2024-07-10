House of Biryan secures $2 million in funding for expansion

Mumbai-based restaurant chain House of Biryan has raised $2 million from a family office from the Middle East called Al Siraj Holdings, Angel Star Ventures, which is a US-based fund out of Pennsylvania, and accredited high-net-worth individuals in America, according to a statement released by the company, CNBC TV18 reported.

House of Biryan has raised $3 million since its inception with two cloud kitchens in 2022. Founded by chefs Mikhail Shahani and Mohammed Bhol, House of Biryan has raised $3 million since its inception with two cloud kitchens in 2022.

Within the first 12 months, it had a revenue of Rs 20 crore, according to earlier reports, which would explain the high interest from investors. Private equity players own over 20% stake in House of Biriyan.

House of Biriyan currently makes an annual operating loss of 2% and hopes to become profitable before year-end, a company statement said.

"I participated in a personal capacity in their previous round and worked closely to witness the consumer love along with solid unit economics," said Abhineet Singh, chief investment officer at Al Siraj.

Biriyani is arguably the most popular dish across Indian states, and almost all of them have at least one unique version of the dish.

In December 2023, online food delivery platform Swiggy said that its customers ordered an average of 2.5 biryanis every second during the year.

"The notion with Cloud kitchen QSR bets has been that they are difficult to profit from, but what drew me to HOB was their per-kitchen stats, said an early investor, Mohit Goyal, in a statement. Goyal spent 12 years in finance, including stints at Carlyle and CVC Capital, before investing in House Of Biryan.