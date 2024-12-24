            

How India Swiggy’d in 2024: Two biryanis sold every second

From 1.84 million late night chicken burger orders to a jaw-dropping 250-onion-pizza request, Swiggy's annual report showcases India's most fascinating culinary moments.

In total, Swiggy’s delivery partners crisscrossed the nation with a collective travel distance of 1.96 billion kilometers in 2024—equivalent to over 533,000 trips between Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

In a quirky revelation that underscores India's growing appetite for convenience-based cuisine, biryani maintained its unassailable dominance with a whopping 83 million orders—an astounding rate of nearly 158 servings per minute or more than two per second, according to Swiggy's latest annual data.

A Bengaluru resident reportedly spent Rs 49,900 on pasta alone in the year 2024. Following close on its heels was the beloved dosa, racking up 23 million orders and cementing its position as India's favourite breakfast and snack dish.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to surprising food trends that have emerged across the country.

Dessert lovers had their moments of lighting-fast gratification as rasmalai and sitaphal ice cream topped the charts for the quickest deliveries, clocking in at under 10 minutes on average.

Meanwhile, dinner stood out as the clear favourite time to order food, with 215 million orders—29% higher than lunch—indicating that Indians love to wind down with a hearty meal at the end of the day.

Regional preferences also made a mark. Delhi's go-to was chole bhature, Chandigarh displayed its fondness for aloo paratha, and Kolkata showcased its loyalty to kachoris. Meanwhile, one Delhi customer turned heads by placing an order for a staggering 250 onion pizzas in a single go.

Other notable food feats included a record-breaking fastest delivery of ice cream to a customer in Bikaner in under three minutes.

Snacks enjoyed their own spotlight, with the chicken roll leading at 2.48 million orders and the chicken burger hitting its peak popularity late at night—especially between midnight and 2 AM—with 1.84 million orders.

In total, Swiggy's delivery partners crisscrossed the nation with a collective travel distance of 1.6 billion kilometres in 2024—equivalent to over 5,33,000 trips between Kashmir and Kanyakumari. Among these dedicated professionals, Kapil Kumar Pandey from Mumbai and Kaleeswari M from Coimbatore stood out, completing 10,703 and 6,658 deliveries respectively.

Beyond food deliveries, Swiggy Dineout helped 22 million diners save a combined Rs 533 crore, with Bengaluru residents saving the most at Rs 101 crore.

The highest single for the year came from a Mumbai consumer, totaling a jaw-dropping Rs 3 lakh, while a Delhi resident managed to save a record of Rs 1.22 lakh in a single order.

The average diner saved Rs 708, marking a steady increase from the previous year's savings of Rs 672.

In terms of regional highlights, Bengaluru led the nation in alcohol deliveries at Rs 2,89,00, far outpacing Delhi's 96,000.

Romantic dinners also saw a boost, with 2.35 million reservations for two, topped by Bengaluru (486K), and Jaipur (64K).

Swiggy's Great Indian Restaurant Festival enabled diners to save Rs 228 crore over two seasons, demonstrating a collective appetite for both deals and good food.


