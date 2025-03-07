IndiaAI mission marks milestone with launch of AIKosha, compute portal, and key initiatives

India took a significant leap in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation as Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, unveiled a series of ground-breaking initiatives under the IndiaAI Mission.

Among the key initiatives launched were AIKosha: IndiaAI Datasets Platform, the AI Compute Portal, the AI Competency Framework for Public Sector Officials, iGOT-AI Mission Karmayogi, the IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Program with Station F, the IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, and IndiaAI FutureSkills.

These initiatives aim to enhance AI research, skill development, and innovation while ensuring ethical and responsible AI deployment.

While addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw emphasized the strategic importance of the AIKosha: IndiaAI Datasets Platform and the AI Compute Portal in strengthening India's AI ecosystem.

AIKosha is a secured platform hosting over 300 datasets and 80 AI models, designed to provide a unified repository of datasets, tools, and AI models for innovation.

It features AI sandbox capabilities, secure APIs, and an integrated development environment to facilitate seamless AI development.

The AI Compute Portal, another major highlight, will initially provide access to 10,000 GPUs, with an additional 8,693 GPUs to be added soon.

These high-performance computing resources will be made available at subsidized rates to startups, researchers, and enterprises, significantly lowering barriers to AI adoption.

Highlighting India’s progress in the AI space, Vaishnaw pointed out that India ranks first globally in AI skill penetration and is now among the Top 10 AI nations.

He reiterated that the AI Compute Portal would democratize access to high-end computing power, supporting AI-driven research and application development at scale.

Vaishnaw also announced the AI Competency Framework for Public Sector Officials, an initiative designed to equip government officials with AI literacy and upskilling opportunities.

Additionally, the iGOT-AI Mission Karmayogi was introduced, an AI-powered personalized learning platform aimed at enhancing governance through AI-driven training recommendations.

The IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Program was launched in collaboration with STATION F and HEC Paris, offering a four-month immersive experience for 10 selected AI startups to scale their businesses and access mentorship in Europe.

The IndiaAI FutureSkills initiative aims to bridge AI skill gaps by expanding AI courses at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. levels.

Under this initiative, the IndiaAI Fellowship Program was introduced, supporting students in AI research. Additionally, IndiaAI Data Labs will be set up in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to offer foundational AI courses, targeting sectors such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The Safe & Trusted AI pillar saw the recent launch of an AI Safety Institute, promoting a techno-legal approach to AI governance.

Meanwhile, the IndiaAI Innovation Challenge, which attracted over 900 AI solution proposals, is fostering AI-powered solutions across healthcare, climate change, governance, agriculture, and learning disabilities. From these, 30 solutions have been shortlisted for further development.

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan noted that nearly 45% of the IndiaAI Mission’s funding has been allocated to the AI Compute Portal, reflecting its critical role in AI infrastructure.

He emphasized that AI’s cross-cutting applications could boost productivity across government, corporate, and social sectors, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Vaishnaw applauded the rapid advancements under the IndiaAI Mission, stating, "Prime Minister Shri Modi’s last 10 years of efforts are culminating in unprecedented growth for India. His vision and investments in AI, semiconductors, and deep tech will position India among the top five AI nations. The democratization of AI through DPI will unlock immense opportunities for innovation and economic growth."

With its Rs 10,372 crore investment, the IndiaAI Mission is poised to propel India into global AI leadership by fostering cutting-edge AI research, supporting startups, and ensuring responsible AI development.