Inox Wind Ltd’s profitability soars with best ever Q3 performance

Inox Wind continued on its strong growth journey in the quarter, with order execution increasing % YoY to MW. IWL’s order book stood at ~ 3.3 GW at the end of Q3 FY25, providing a strong visibility for delivering on its guidance and achieving its 2 GW execution target in FY27. In 9M FY25, IWL secured orders totalling ~ 1.4 GW across multiple customers and is finalising several additional orders across PSUs and large IPPs, amongst others.
Devansh Jain, executive director, INOXGFL Group, said on the occasion, “Inox Wind's impressive Q3 results firmly establishes the enormous growth trajectory which the company is on. We continue to capitalise on the large growth opportunities in the Indian market, and supplemented by our new ventures, our offerings now encompass the entire Renewables ecosystem, opening up additional areas of businesses for Inox Wind and its subsidiaries. Given the massive growth journey of the company over the next few years on the back of the mega opportunities in the Indian market, I am confident that Inox Wind will continue to create enormous value for all stakeholders.”
Commenting on the results, Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, “We have been able to deliver another quarter of strong results in Q3 and are confident of delivering significantly higher execution from Q4 FY25 onwards. India continues to award large renewable capacities particularly in the hybrid / RTC / FDRE space, which bodes well for the demand for the wind sector. We continue to be fully geared up to take advantage of this massive impending opportunity in the Indian renewable space over the next decade.”