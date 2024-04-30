            

      Jajabor Brand Consultancy and Australia’s Evolved Group partner to launch AD VITAM

      It is India’s first transmedia storytelling alliance that will help brands ideate, conceptualize, design, and execute cohesive stories that work across multiple media platforms.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 30, 2024 10:50 AM
      The entity will operate at the intersection of integrated communication, motion graphics, presentation design, and video production, highlighted the company.

      Jajabor Brand Consultancy and Evolved Group have partnered to launch a joint venture- AD VITAM. Evolved Group which has worked with some of the leading brands across the globe including Google, YouTube, Unilever, and Under Armour will make its foray into the Indian market with tailor-made offerings with this collaboration.

      AD VITAM (which means ‘bringing to life’ in Latin) will combine the best of global best practices led by Evolved along with Jajabor’s deep-rooted hyper-local strategic insights to deliver a market-first communications collective to India’s 571 Bn+ digital media market. The new entity will be based out of India & Melbourne with creative teams spread across Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

      This collaboration signifies a strategic response to the evolving communication needs of Indian brands. AD VITAM will not only draw on global best practices but will also weave in hyper-local insights, ensuring that brands resonate authentically with the diverse and discerning Indian audience, stated the company.

      It is India’s first transmedia storytelling alliance that will help brands ideate, conceptualize, design, and execute cohesive stories that work across multiple media platforms. The entity will operate at the intersection of integrated communication, motion graphics, presentation design, and video production, highlighted the company.

      Steve Wylie, founder of Evolved Group, added, "Indian companies are making a mark in the global arena. We believe that in the coming years, they will be dominating. Our partnership with Jajabor Brand Consultancy is a strategic move to not just meet but exceed the expectations of Indian brands that are growing at a rapid scale. AD VITAM will be a fusion of creativity and strategy, offering a unique blend of global sophistication and local authenticity.”

      "India is a tapestry of stories waiting to be told, and with AD VITAM, we aim to be the storytellers who understand the nuances of this market. The confluence of global best practices with hyper-local insights is the key to unlocking the full potential of brands in India," said Upasna Dash, founder & chief executive officer at Jajabor Brand Consultancy.


      First Published on Apr 30, 2024 10:50 AM

