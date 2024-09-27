KiE Square Analytics unveils digital marketing product suite (KiEVerse) at Festival of Marketing

KiE Square Analytics, a provider of advanced analytics solutions, launched its digital marketing product suite called ‘KiEVerse’ at the Festival of Marketing, held at the Hotel Imperial in New Delhi on 29 August. As the official Data Science Partner for the event, KiE Square showcased its commitment to empowering marketers with state-of-the-art data science tools designed to enhance digital strategy, optimize performance, and drive business growth in the digital marketing space, stated the company.

KiE Digital Multiverse or simply KiEVerse, is a comprehensive collection of three specialized modules, each engineered to provide a holistic approach to digital marketing:

1. Brandverse: Featuring the tool Digi-Cadence, this brand intelligence tool helps brands measure and benchmark their digital salience. It enables businesses to assess their monthly Cadence Score (CS), benchmark against competitors, and target top-decile performance, establishing digital leadership within their categories.

2. Sellverse: This market intelligence tool offers 360 Intelligence for E-Commerce Supremacy with cross-platform e-commerce data intelligence. It provides insights into category-wise product performance, price pattern indexing, and on-off platform brand share of voice (SOV), alongside strategies to boost best-seller status.

3. Spendverse: This module comprises multiple spend intelligence tools that Focus on maximizing return on ad spend (ROAS), through AI/ML based Campaign optimizer for CPC, Share of Voice Tracker, Omni-channel attribution models, Spend Simulators and Smart spend dashboards. It allows businesses to simulate and optimize their quarterly and annual operating plans with greater Topline as well as savings.

"The product suite has been created drawing on KiE Square’s deep experience in the Marketing Analytics domain for over 15 years and it has gained immensely from the inputs drawn from multiple CMOs and Digital Marketing Heads through very early ideations and reviews. The KiEVerse module capabilities when combined and used in tandem can act as a marketers cockpit for digital excellence. The launch of our digital marketing product suite at such a prestigious event marks a significant milestone for KiE Square," said Ena Khurana, CPO & EVP- Corporate Development at the conference.

She added, "We are excited to provide marketers with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions and achieve unprecedented success in their digital campaigns and invite them to use and experiment with this web based application suite."