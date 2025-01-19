Legacy will inspire the mobility sector: PM Modi's tribute to Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

At the inauguration of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of India’s burgeoning automotive sector, positioning it as a reflection of the nation’s broader aspirations and readiness for the future. Speaking at Bharat Mandapam, Modi also paid tribute to two key figures whose contributions shaped India’s automotive landscape: Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki, both of whom passed away in 2024.

"India is full of aspirations and we see it in the automotive industry," Modi said, noting that the sector expanded by 12 percent in the previous year. "Aligned with the Make in India and make for the world mantra, exports are also growing. The number of cars being sold annually in India is larger than the population of some countries. Selling around 2.5 crore cars in one year shows that demand in India is rapidly growing,” Modi said.

Modi further honored the legacies of Tata and Suzuki, both of whom he credited with shaping India’s automotive future. "I also remember Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki. Their contributions to India’s auto industry, and in realizing the dreams of the nation’s middle class, have been immense. Their legacy will continue to inspire the entire mobility sector in India for years to come," he added.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has officially secured its position as the second-largest automotive expo worldwide, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, announced at the event's inauguration in New Delhi. Highlighting the expo's comprehensive scope, Goyal emphasized that it unites the entire mobility ecosystem — from automobiles to auto-related components — under one expansive platform. He further expressed confidence that by next year, the event will surpass all others to become the largest automotive show globally, while positioning itself as the premier destination for the world’s automobile sector.

Welcoming global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to the expo, Goyal praised their contributions in making the event a dynamic space for collaboration and innovation. The Expo, which runs from January 17-22, 2025, across three prominent venues — Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida — aims to attract international investors to India’s rapidly expanding consumer market and business-friendly environment.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Goyal emphasized, is not only a platform to showcase the India story to the world but is also poised to drive substantial foreign investments and trade. The auto industry, he noted, has become a symbol of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India," with numerous startups also participating. As the nation sets its sights on becoming a developed economy by 2047, the mobility sector will play a pivotal role in achieving this vision, with collaborations at the expo expected to foster economic growth and improve the ease of living for citizens.

India’s position as a leader in the global mobility sector is undeniable, Goyal noted, citing the country’s status as the world’s largest manufacturer of three-wheelers and tractors, as well as its dominance in the two-wheeler market. The Minister also emphasized that innovation and sustainability have become key drivers within the sector, with India’s increasing share in global mobility supply chains a testament to its competitiveness.

Electric vehicles (EVs), he added, are playing a transformative role in reshaping the industry, and India is well-positioned to take advantage of this shift. The government is focused on improving battery technology and vehicle design, as well as encouraging first-time automobile buyers to consider electric vehicles.