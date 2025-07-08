LVMH Americas names Michael Burke as Chairman & CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Burke, a longtime executive of LVMH, a luxury good conglomerate, has been named the chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Americas.
In this role, Burke will report to managing director Stephane Bianchi. Anish Melwani, CEO, LVMH, and Davide Marcovitch, president, LVMH Latin America will report to him, stated a media report.
Burke's appointment comes as the luxury industry faces a deep downturn, with economic pressures and price fatigue weighing on appetite for high-end goods in China and the United States, highlighted a media report.
In his four decades career of working with Bernard Arnault, LVMH's chairman and CEO, Burke has held top management positions at Dior, Fendi, Bulgari and Louis Vuitton.