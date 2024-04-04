Mira Kapoor partners with Schwarzkopf Professional to endorse their new line of clean beauty hair care products

Mira Kapoor, an advocate for sustainable living has partnered with Schwarzkopf Professional to endorse their new line of clean beauty hair care products. As the face of Schwarzkopf Professional's revamped BC Bonacure line, Kapoor promotes the range that combines first of its kind Vegan Keratin and Clean advanced technology, which makes the hair healthier and restores its natural form creating a new benchmark for eco-friendly beauty solutions, stated the company.

Kapoor's choices from the Bonacure range include heat protection with Sealed Ends+, protecting her hair from heat damage during styling for a healthy look. She also recommends the pH4.5 Color Freeze formula, maintaining hair color vibrancy and pH balance.

As Kapoor gets ready for her beach trip, she packs her must-have hair care items. She starts with the Moisture Kick Shampoo to keep her hair hydrated and adds Frizz Away Smoothing Oil to fight humidity. For after-sun care, she includes the Repair Rescue Spray Conditioner to protect her hair from heat along with the Anti-Pollution Spray, a lightweight shield against environmental stressors and heat damage.

With Kapoor's endorsement, Schwarzkopf Professional's Bonacure range invites consumers to experience the transformative power of clean beauty, where efficacy meets sustainability in every hair care regimen.