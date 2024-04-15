            

      Multimedia brand, WOLF BREAD launches animation studio in Mumbai

      Following its involvement in animation and CGI for music videos, WOLF BREAD recognized the growing demand for high-quality animation services.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 15, 2024 12:16 PM
      What began as an endeavor to introduce a fresh aesthetic to its music video campaigns has now evolved into a full-fledged animation studio.

      WOLF BREAD, a multimedia company bringing global pop culture experiences to India, has launched WOLF BREAD Animation Studio. Situated in Mumbai, this exclusive animation studio is poised to transform the landscape of animation production with its commitment to offering accessibility and affordability.

      Following its involvement in animation and CGI for music videos, WOLF BREAD recognized the growing demand for high-quality animation services. What began as an endeavor to introduce a fresh aesthetic to its music video campaigns has now evolved into a full-fledged animation studio.

      Taufiq Khan, founder of WOLF BREAD Animation Studio said, “With WOLF BREAD, we are on a mission to build a community, we don't want to keep ourselves limited to making money. We want to work with studios and brands who share our vision. In the next 5-10 years, we want to realize our dream of making full-blown animation films. Think Disney or Pixar level! We're in it for the long haul. We're here to shake things up and make quality animation accessible to everyone.”


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 15, 2024 12:16 PM

