Multimedia brand, WOLF BREAD launches animation studio in Mumbai

Following its involvement in animation and CGI for music videos, WOLF BREAD recognized the growing demand for high-quality animation services. What began as an endeavor to introduce a fresh aesthetic to its music video campaigns has now evolved into a full-fledged animation studio.

Taufiq Khan, founder of WOLF BREAD Animation Studio said, “With WOLF BREAD, we are on a mission to build a community, we don't want to keep ourselves limited to making money. We want to work with studios and brands who share our vision. In the next 5-10 years, we want to realize our dream of making full-blown animation films. Think Disney or Pixar level! We're in it for the long haul. We're here to shake things up and make quality animation accessible to everyone.”