News18 Hindi dominates election coverage, secures top spot as India’s No.1 Hindi News site

As per the latest ComScore data, News18 Hindi has secured its position as the number one digital news platform for Hindi language in April 2024, beating other Hindi platforms like Navbharat Times, Aaj Tak, and NDTV.

At a whopping 57.7 million Unique Visitors (UVs), News18 Hindi grabbed the top spot, whereas other news platforms such as Navbharat Times was at 56.73 million UVs, followed by Aaj Tak at 56.48 million UVs and NDTV at 54.58 million UVs.

To highlight the platform’s power-packed performance, an ad campaign has been launched across print and digital media. As part of this campaign, a front-page advertisement was issued in The Economic Times on May 27, underscoring News18 Hindi’s leadership.

News18 Hindi's remarkable accomplishment can be attributed to its comprehensive coverage during the election season. The platform reached audiences across the nation with its in-depth coverage of important election-related topics from a variety of viewpoints.

Commenting on the remarkable performance, Mitul Sangani, CEO – Indian Languages, News18 Network said, “We owe our position as the leading Hindi news platform to our dedicated viewers, who made us their first choice during this crucial election season. Our viewers’ trust drives us to persistently enhance our coverage and deliver news that not only informs but also empowers. News18 Hindi’s extensive coverage of Lok Sabha elections with a commitment to accurate information, in-depth analysis and product enhancement strengthened our performance and we are confident that the numbers will continue to grow as we enter the counting phase of elections."