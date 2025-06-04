Govt of Goa urges taxi operators to join app-based platforms to enhance tourist mobility and livelihood opportunities

The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, calls upon all local taxi operators to integrate with state-backed digital taxi platforms such as the Goa Taxi App and GoaMiles. This step aligns with the government's broader vision to promote smart mobility, economic inclusion, and a tourist-friendly environment through regulated and transparent services.

Recognizing the critical role of transport in a thriving tourism ecosystem, the Government of Goa launched the Goa Taxi App — a unified, government-regulated platform designed to ensure safety, fair pricing, and efficiency. The app has transformed mobility across the state by bringing taxi operators under a seamless, tech-driven system.

Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, stated, “The Goa Taxi App is not just a convenience tool — it represents a larger shift toward inclusive growth, safer commuting, and a more structured tourism experience. We urge all Goan taxi brothers to come onboard and make use of this free, government-supported platform that is designed especially to benefit them. It is not only about convenience for tourists but about creating more sustainable livelihood opportunities for our local communities.”

Since its launch at Manohar International Airport in January 2023, and subsequent expansion to Margao Railway Station in October 2023, the platform ensures convenience for passengers with real-time tracking, dynamic fare calculations based on notified rates, integration with Google Maps, and multiple payment options, the app Operators using the app benefit from a transparent and fair system that rewards professionalism — higher-rated drivers receive more bookings, and convenience fees are reinvested into welfare schemes for drivers and their families.

In parallel, GoaMiles, operated under the supervision of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), continues to be a trusted app-based aggregator. Since its inception in 2018, GoaMiles has helped position Goa as a cost-effective and responsible destination for domestic and international tourists alike.

Both the aggregator apps have facilitated 70,000+ rides and onboarded 1,000+ drivers within just over a year, continuing to serve commuters at regulated, tourist-friendly fares. These platforms ensure fair compensation aligned with government-notified rates and promote service quality through digital ratings and real-time monitoring.