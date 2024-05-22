Nikhil Kamath invests in Collective Artists Network

Nikhil Kamath has invested in Vijay Subramaniam-led Collective Artists Network, marking a strategic milestone in the company's trajectory. This investment, a secondary transaction, facilitates a staggering return, over 5X, via a strategic exit for InMobi’s Glance, which previously invested in Collective in 2021. Originally renowned for its talent management prowess, Collective Artists Network has evolved into a dynamic new media entity.

This investment follows a recent collaboration between Nikhil Kamath-backed Gruhas and Collective Artists Network earlier this year. Together, they unveiled the Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF), aimed at nurturing consumer-focused enterprises and attracting external investments. The fund provides financial backing, mentorship, and operational support, championing efficient marketing and brand-building for its portfolio companies.

Nikhil Kamath commented, "Investing in Collective's vision feels like a natural progression. I’ve witnessed the company's evolution over the last couple of years and I've known Vijay now closely and believe in his vision of the transformation of this space. We share a similar outlook towards the India story. I look forward to being part of this journey wherein Collective challenges the status quo and aims to redefine the media landscape and the creator ecosystem.”

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder, and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, echoed Nikhil's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of their enduring relationship. "Nikhil's investment is not merely a financial endorsement; it symbolizes the trust and synergy we've cultivated over the years. I have been clear since the onset that we need to institutionalise our space which has largely been unorganised. This vision will ensure we provide shareholder value and set new benchmarks in media, tech and entertainment.”

He added, “I thank Glance for being valuable partners in this journey and feel great about validating their trust in us. Nikhil and I have known each other for the past few years, and during this time, we've come to share the belief that India is moving toward the centre of the world. Media and entertainment will play a significant role in the growth story of the country."

The company's commitment to innovation is evident in initiatives like BigBang.Social, Collective Creative Labs, M19, and strategic acquisitions such as Under 25 Universe, underscoring its dedication to fostering creativity, and inclusivity driven by technology.