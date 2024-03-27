comScore            

      Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Swiggy's new initiative "She The Change- From Vision to Venture"

      The launch event served as a platform for accomplished women entrepreneurs in F&B from across India, joined by distinguished figures from economics and academia, and Swiggy's leadership including Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO, Swiggy and Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, Swiggy.

      Mar 27, 2024
      Nirmala Sitharaman said “From keeping women at the centre of policymaking to women-related budgets to discussing women in employment, we have come a long way. Today, I can see there is great vibrancy in women-led enterprises, where women are coming forth and taking up business challenges whether small, medium or big, you find women everywhere, and programmes such as Swiggy's “She the Change” are giving them the encouragement and a little push, and for other women to know this is possible."

      Swiggy has launched a new initiative titled “She The Change- From Vision to Venture" today. Inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, the initiative by Swiggy underscores the contribution of food delivery platforms in fostering and stimulating women's entrepreneurship in the country.

      Commemorating nearly a decade of working with women entrepreneurs, Swiggy is shining the spotlight on their journey ‘from vision to venture' for both budding and established women entrepreneurs in the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry. The launch event served as a platform for accomplished women entrepreneurs in F&B from across India, joined by distinguished figures from economics and academia, and Swiggy's leadership including Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO, Swiggy and Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, Swiggy.

      Swiggy has more than 50,000 women-run restaurants on its platform. It is estimated that these entrepreneurs are generating approximately three hundred thousand jobs, as each restaurant employs an average of six direct employees. Swiggy believes that this is merely the beginning of their contribution to the food and beverage sector, which accounts for around three per cent of the country's GDP.

      Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO of Swiggy, said, "'She The Change' transcends being just an initiative; it stands as a platform, dedicated to honouring and amplifying the remarkable stories of women entrepreneurs and leaders in the F&B industry. They have not only set new benchmarks for success but also played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic narrative. At Swiggy, we deeply acknowledge the dedication and perseverance they've poured into their ventures, and it's our privilege to celebrate and recognize several of them in the presence of Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji, Honourable Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs."

      Rohit Kapoor, CEO- of Swiggy Food Marketplace, Swiggy said “In the decade since Swiggy's inception, we've had the honour to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs in the F&B space and witness their remarkable journeys first-hand. It's inspiring to see the steady growth in both the number and scale of women-led businesses on Swiggy each year. 'She the Change' is dedicated to these entrepreneurial women. It's more than just a celebration—it's about empowering them with access to resources for sustained success, growth, and meaningful impact."

      Ashni Shah, Co-founder of NOTO- Healthy Ice Cream said, “The restaurant industry is highly competitive, and this is why it is encouraging to see women in the industry being celebrated by a platform like Swiggy with the "She the Change" initiative. Food delivery platforms like Swiggy make a significant contribution towards enhancing our visibility and increasing our order volumes by connecting us with a broader customer base. I am grateful for this recognition and hope that this initiative inspires more women to not only take the initial step but also pursue their aspirations with conviction.”


