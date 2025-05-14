CAIT urges ban on sale of Pakistani flags, merchandise on e-commerce platforms

ADVERTISEMENT
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the Indian government to immediately ban the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise on leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, according to media reports.
This demand emerged following reports of Pakistani flags and apparel bearing the crescent-and-star symbol being openly listed online, priced between Rs 300 and Rs 3,000.
In a letter addressed to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, CAIT president BC Bhartia highlighted that the availability of such items coincides with India's ongoing military operation, Operation Sindoor, against Pakistan.
Bhartia termed the sale of these products as a "grave matter that risks undermining national unity and poses a potential threat to our internal harmony and security."
Calling the listings, "not merely an oversight," CAIT has demanded immediate remedial measures. Sepcifically, the trade body sought a complete ban on sales of Pakistani merchandise, a detailed investigation into how these products were approved, stringent compliance checks, and punitive actions against platforms violating national sensitivities.
CAIT also recommended issuing explicit directives to all e-commerce platforms to prohibit listings that could jeopardize national security or insult public sentiments, the report added.
The traders' body appeal aligns with a broader series of government measures aimed at curtailing Pakistan-related content amid rising border tensions between the two nations.
On May 8, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) directed OTT platforms and streaming services to halt the distribution of all Pakistani-originated web series, films, songs, and podcasts, citing national security concerns under the IT Rules, 2021.
The ministry also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Dawn News, Geo News, and ARY News, for reportedly disseminating provocative and misleading narratives against India.
Additionally, in response to nations like Turkey, China, and Azerbaijan expressing solidarity with Pakistan, online travel aggregator ixigo suspended flight and hotel bookings to these countries.
Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, also questioned the ethics of Indian tourism fueling the economies of nations openly supporting Pakistan, noting that over 5 lakh Indians visited Turkey and Azerbaijan last year.