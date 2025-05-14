            
GCPL writes new rulebook; reimagines design, media and creative functions with in-housing model

GCPL’s in-housing model has made it a magnet for talent — attracting professionals from agencies, media houses and startups drawn to the opportunity to drive real impact with fewer layers.

By  Yukta RajMay 14, 2025 8:34 AM
GCPL is reimagining its media and creative operations through a uniquely Indian model of in-housing—led not by cost efficiency, but by strategic ambition and integrated growth.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) is rewriting the rulebook on brand building, embracing a new model of in-housing that places agility, creativity, and business integration at its core. In a panel discussion at Investor 2025 with Delshaad Irani - Editor, Storyboard18; GCPL's Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head - Creative Lab; Darshan Gandhi, Global Head - Design; and Harshdeep Chhabra, Global Head - Media discussed the strategies behind FMCG giant.

Chhabra revealed that the company isn’t following the global trend of completely internalizing media functions. Instead, it adopts a hybrid strategy, choosing to in-house planning for closer alignment with marketing while partnering externally where scale and trading leverage are critical. “We’re not going out and in-housing lock, stock, and barrel. We are seeking a partner ecosystem that adds value,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company's internal media planning engine runs on MASH, a proprietary algorithm, that dynamically allocates media spend based on consumer affordability, media cost efficiency, and attention metrics.

The company evaluates media partners against a strategic 4T framework, that is, trading power, technology access, talent support and troubleshooting insight. “Scale used to matter a lot. Today, it depends. In programmatic, agility often trumps scale,” Chhabra added.

Creativity reimagined with Godrej's Creative Lab

While the media play is strategic, the creative transformation is deeply cultural. Godrej Creative Lab (GCBL) is where R&D, strategy, media, design and storytelling collide under one roof. “In-housing is where R\&D meets strategy meets design meets media meets creative. Otherwise, you're kind of shortchanging the whole idea of in-housing,” the executives said.

They pointed out that more than cost savings, in-housing enables early and egoless collaboration, speed without compromise and braver storytelling. At the heart of this transformation is DISCO (Design Studio for Consumer Outcomes) — the design innovation engine that spans India, Indonesia and Africa, led by Darshan Gandhi.

The leaders added that GCPL’s in-housing model has made it a magnet for talent — attracting professionals from agencies, media houses and startups drawn to the opportunity to drive real impact with fewer layers.


First Published on May 14, 2025 8:34 AM

