Nykaa's marketing spend jumps 40% YoY to Rs 2,365 mn in Q2 FY25

Nykaa's marketing expenses rose from Rs 1,690 million in Q2FY24 to Rs 2,365 million in Q2 FY25, marking a 40% YoY increase. Compared to Q1 FY25 (Rs 2,018 million), there was a 17% increase in marketing expenses in Q2 FY25. For H1 FY25, marketing expenses totaled Rs 4,383 million, compared to Rs 3,287 million in H1 FY24, an increase of 33% YoY.

In Q2 FY25, marketing expenses represented 29.1% of NSV for the Fashion vertical, up from 25.6% in Q2 FY24.

Strong content revenue from LBB (Little Black Book) also contributed to the overall increase in marketing spends.

Comparing sequential quarters, the Fashion vertical's marketing expenses grew by 17% from Q1 FY25 (Rs 672 million), reflecting Nykaa's continuous push in customer acquisition and retention for fashion.

The company reported a 71.6% year-on-year increase in its net profit attributable to ₹10.04 crore for the quarter ending September 2024, compared to ₹5.85 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit grew by 4.1%.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,874.74 crore, marking a 24.4% increase over the Rs 1,507.02 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue grew by 7% from Rs 17,461 million in June 2024.

Gross Profit for the quarter stood at ₹8,210 million, growing 26% year-on-year (from ₹6,496 million last year) and 9% quarter-on-quarter (from ₹7,560 million).

Highlights

Investment in new customer acquisition payed off for Nykaa with growth of 31% YoY. The physical stores footprint is currently 210 stores with GMV growth of 37% YoY. The Superstore recorded 80% YoY as it continues to expand retailer network.

Fragrance category grew ahead of overall Beauty with 65% YoY GMV (Nykaa.com) and 105% YoY GMV (in stores).

Nykaa Fashion launched Foot Locker live on Nykaa Foot Locker India Website.