            

      Nykaa's marketing spend jumps 40% YoY to Rs 2,365 mn in Q2 FY25

      Strong content revenue from LBB (Little Black Book) also contributed to the overall increase in marketing spends.

      By  Indrani BoseNov 12, 2024 5:52 PM
      Nykaa's marketing spend jumps 40% YoY to Rs 2,365 mn in Q2 FY25
      Comparing sequential quarters, the Fashion vertical's marketing expenses grew by 17% from Q1 FY25 (Rs 672 million), reflecting Nykaa's continuous push in customer acquisition and retention for fashion.

      Nykaa's marketing expenses rose from Rs 1,690 million in Q2FY24 to Rs 2,365 million in Q2 FY25, marking a 40% YoY increase. Compared to Q1 FY25 (Rs 2,018 million), there was a 17% increase in marketing expenses in Q2 FY25. For H1 FY25, marketing expenses totaled Rs 4,383 million, compared to Rs 3,287 million in H1 FY24, an increase of 33% YoY.

      In Q2 FY25, marketing expenses represented 29.1% of NSV for the Fashion vertical, up from 25.6% in Q2 FY24.

      Strong content revenue from LBB (Little Black Book) also contributed to the overall increase in marketing spends.

      Comparing sequential quarters, the Fashion vertical's marketing expenses grew by 17% from Q1 FY25 (Rs 672 million), reflecting Nykaa's continuous push in customer acquisition and retention for fashion.

      The company reported a 71.6% year-on-year increase in its net profit attributable to ₹10.04 crore for the quarter ending September 2024, compared to ₹5.85 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit grew by 4.1%.

      The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,874.74 crore, marking a 24.4% increase over the Rs 1,507.02 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue grew by 7% from Rs 17,461 million in June 2024.

      Gross Profit for the quarter stood at ₹8,210 million, growing 26% year-on-year (from ₹6,496 million last year) and 9% quarter-on-quarter (from ₹7,560 million).

      Highlights

      Investment in new customer acquisition payed off for Nykaa with growth of 31% YoY. The physical stores footprint is currently 210 stores with GMV growth of 37% YoY. The Superstore recorded 80% YoY as it continues to expand retailer network.

      Fragrance category grew ahead of overall Beauty with 65% YoY GMV (Nykaa.com) and 105% YoY GMV (in stores).

      Nykaa Fashion launched Foot Locker live on Nykaa Foot Locker India Website.

      Despite increased expenses, Nykaa managed to maintain its profitability, with EBITDA growing 29% YoY to ₹103.7 crore, from ₹80.6 crore in Sep-23 quarter. This translates into an EBITDA margin of 5.5%, slightly up from 5.4% last year.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 12, 2024 5:36 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Hyundai India's profit declines 16.5% to Rs 1,337 crore, sells 3.84 lakh units in Q2

      Hyundai India's profit declines 16.5% to Rs 1,337 crore, sells 3.84 lakh units in Q2

      Brand Marketing

      Zomato partners with NSE to launch financial literacy drive for delivery partners

      Zomato partners with NSE to launch financial literacy drive for delivery partners

      Brand Marketing

      RBI awards web series contract to Star India

      RBI awards web series contract to Star India

      Brand Marketing

      Jubilant FoodWorks reports 26.4% decline in PAT; adds 73 new stores globally

      Jubilant FoodWorks reports 26.4% decline in PAT; adds 73 new stores globally

      Brand Marketing

      Q2 Results: Blue Dart sales at Rs1,448 Crore; investing in e-commerce distribution

      Q2 Results: Blue Dart sales at Rs1,448 Crore; investing in e-commerce distribution

      Brand Marketing

      Zomato's 'Food Rescue' feature sparks mixed reactions online

      Zomato's 'Food Rescue' feature sparks mixed reactions online

      Brand Marketing

      Asian Paints does not see a sharp turnaround in Q3; Flags high discounts, competition

      Asian Paints does not see a sharp turnaround in Q3; Flags high discounts, competition