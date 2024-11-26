Ola Electric unveils new range of affordable EV scooters and accessories

Ola Electric has launched its highly anticipated Gig and S1 Z series of electric scooters, marking a significant step in making electric mobility more accessible to the masses.

The range includes the Ola Gig, Ola Gig+, Ola S1 Z, and Ola S1 Z+, with introductory prices from Rs 39,999 to Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom). Reservations for the scooters are open now, with a nominal booking fee of Rs 499.

The new scooters are designed to cater to both personal and commercial use cases, offering solutions for customers in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas.

The introduction of removable batteries across the range enhances flexibility, particularly for users in areas with limited access to consistent electricity.

Deliveries for the Ola Gig series are set to begin in April 2025, followed by the S1 Z series in May 2025.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ola Electric, expressed his enthusiasm, "At Ola, we are committed to taking the EV revolution to every nook and corner of the country. With the launch of the Ola Gig & S1 Z range of scooters, we will further accelerate EV adoption, catering to a wide range of personal and commercial use cases with affordability, reliability, and safety as the core pillars. The new range of our scooters also features portable batteries that can double up as an inverter using the Ola PowerPod and power home appliances allowing for more efficient use of our batteries. With Ola Gig and Ola S1 Z scooters, and our existing EV portfolio, we are strongly positioned to take India closer to #EndICEAge."

The Ola Gig, designed for gig workers on shorter trips, is priced at Rs 39,999 and offers a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of 112 km. The Ola Gig+ is aimed at workers traveling longer distances, with a top speed of 45 km/h and a range of up to 157 km with dual batteries. It will be available at Rs 49,999.

For urban commuters, the Ola S1 Z offers a stylish, efficient ride with a top speed of 70 km/h, dual removable batteries, and a range of 146 km. This model is priced at Rs 59,999. The more robust Ola S1 Z+ serves both personal and light commercial use, also with a top speed of 70 km/h and a range of 146 km, priced at Rs 64,999.

In addition to the scooters, Ola Electric introduced the PowerPod, a portable inverter that can power household appliances, providing a reliable solution for users in areas with limited access to electricity. The PowerPod is priced at Rs 9,999.