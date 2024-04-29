OPPO India launches imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 to celebrate mobile photography excellence

OPPO India has announced the imagine IF Photography Awards in the country. The initiative—with Director & Screenwriter, SS Rajamouli as its Indian ambassador—is designed to spark creativity in mobile photography, stated the company. OPPO launched the imagine IF Photography Awards globally in 2023. The inaugural edition of the Awards witnessed over 7,00,000 entries from 51 countries. This is the second year for imagine IF, and its first foray into India.

“As an artist, I've always believed in pushing the boundaries of creativity, exploring uncharted territories, and inspiring others to do the same,” S S Rajamouli said. “The OPPO imagine IF India Photography Awards 2024 represents a bold step towards celebrating innovation and imagination in mobile photography, and I am thrilled to be a part of this initiative. Let’s capture the extraordinary, let's imagine the impossible, and let's create a legacy of inspiration for generations to come."

The competition, open to all Indian citizens over 18 years, features nine entry categories—Landscape, Portrait, Colours, Unfading Moment, Fashion, Snapshot, Light, Travel, and Collection—and will be judged by a panel of expert photographers: Celebrity Wedding and Portrait photographer and OPPO Imaging Expert Joseph Radhik, Wildlife photographer Arzoo Khurana, Fashion photographer Arjun Mark, and other global juries.

Sushant Vashistha, head of digital marketing, OPPO India, said, "OPPO India is proud to bring the Imagine IF Photography Awards to the country, providing a platform to showcase the incredible talent of Indian photographers. As the sole smartphone brand featured in Paris Photo 2023, OPPO showcased a collection of outstanding images, including those by renowned photographers and winning entries from the 2023 OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards. This year, we can't wait to see some incredible photographs from India being showcased on the global stage."

Participants can share their smartphone photographs for ‘Round 1’ until June 15, 2024 (Midnight IST). From these, 50 winners—announced in the last week of June—will proceed to Round 2. This second phase will commence in early July, and the final six winners will be announced on July 25, 2024.

From the top winners, the Gold winner will be awarded a cash prize of INR 5,00,000, two Silver winners will win INR 2,00,000, three Bronze winners will win INR 1,00,000. All five winners will get the opportunity to attend the Paris Show and the latest OPPO phone, besides getting an opportunity to collaborate with OPPO India for the photography led projects.