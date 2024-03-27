comScore            

      Agency News

      Oppo India gives its media mandate to PHD India

      The responsibilities of the agency will include supporting Oppo India's growth journey through their forte in communications planning, and best-in-class capabilities to drive desired business outcomes, stated a media report.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2024 10:53 AM
      The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.

      Consumer electronics company Oppo India handed over its integrated media mandate to PHD India, a media marketing and communications agency. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.

      The responsibilities of the agency will include supporting Oppo India's growth journey through their forte in communications planning, and best-in-class capabilities to drive desired business outcomes, stated a media report.

      As per Monaz Todywalla, chief executive officer PHD India, in a conversation with Storyboard18 in 2023, she stated, "There’s no discounting the fact that digital today is an integral part of a consumer’s journey. With more touch points, spending increases on digital platforms. Digital marketing has been critical these past few years helping marketers sail through the pandemic and difficult business conditions - digitizing products and services, connecting with consumers across new avenues and driving revenue. Brands are now looking to deepen their gains in this space by mastering data-driven and forward-leaning opportunities as they look to the future. It will be interesting to see where we go from here."


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 27, 2024 10:53 AM

