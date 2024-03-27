Oppo India gives its media mandate to PHD India

As per Monaz Todywalla, chief executive officer PHD India, in a conversation with Storyboard18 in 2023, she stated, "There’s no discounting the fact that digital today is an integral part of a consumer’s journey. With more touch points, spending increases on digital platforms. Digital marketing has been critical these past few years helping marketers sail through the pandemic and difficult business conditions - digitizing products and services, connecting with consumers across new avenues and driving revenue. Brands are now looking to deepen their gains in this space by mastering data-driven and forward-leaning opportunities as they look to the future. It will be interesting to see where we go from here."