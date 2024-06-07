Pepsi unveils new logo in 14 years

Pepsi has recently unveiled its new logo and visual identity system across the world, the first update of the iconic Pepsi® globe logo in 14 years. The new look rolled out across the market celebrates the brand's 125th anniversary and marks the brand's next era with an eye towards the future.

The brand partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery to come together and celebrate the new titan logo unveil with a grand event, which took place in New Delhi recently. The event infused music, dance, and art together to give audiences a one-of-a-kind yet Pepsi® experience with a life size live creation of the Pepsi® logo in the form of a graffiti.

At its core, Pepsi® is inspired by helping fans choose more moments of unapologetic enjoyment. In an increasingly digital world, the revitalized and distinct design introduces movement and animation into the visual system, unlocking more flexibility for Pepsi® to move between physical and digital spaces, from retail shelves to the metaverse. It also allows for more seamless and creative collaboration with partners and retailers and more versatility to engage fans in the places they shop, dine, work and play.

The new logo thoughtfully borrows equity from Pepsi®’s past, whilst incorporating modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi®. The updated colour palette introduces electric blue and black to bring a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi® colour scheme, whilst the signature Pepsi® pulse evokes the “ripple, pop and fizz” of Pepsi-Cola – moving in time to the beat of music, the roar of the crowd, the heartbeat of culture.

Sharing her excitement, Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said: “We are thrilled to reveal Pepsi's refreshed visual identity and new logo, embodying unapologetic modernity and the iconic status of Pepsi. The fresh design language reflects the invigorating spirit of Indian youth and their boundless pursuit of possibilities. The unveiling of Pepsi's updated visual identity in Delhi through a unique installation signifies our celebration of an exciting new chapter. We’re delighted to bring the new logo to India and are positive that Pepsi enthusiasts nationwide will embrace and connect with the bold new era of the brand in 2024.”