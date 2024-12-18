PepsiCo India recognizes women in agri sector; unveils RevolutioNari Conference and Awards

PepsiCo India has reinforced its commitment to advancing women empowerment in the agricultural sector, by launching a platform, the RevolutioNari Conference and Awards. As per the company, based on PepsiCo India’s philosophy of Partnership in Progress, that reflects its commitment to foster inclusive growth through collaboration with government, partner organizations and communities, the event recognized and celebrated the exceptional contributions of women in agriculture.

Ten women farmers from across India, were recognized for setting inspirational examples of women who are leading and inspiring many others towards more meaningful contribution to the sector. They were selected after a thorough evaluation of nominations submitted from across the country.

Jagrut Kotecha, CEO, PepsiCo India and South Asia, said, “Through our RevolutioNari initiative, which aims to empower 1 million women across India by 2026, we are driving tangible, positive societal impact. As an agri company working closely with farmers for over three decades now; we are committed to enhancing women representation in the sector through this initiative and take immense pride in bringing these remarkable stories to life through the RevolutioNari Awards.”

An external jury comprising of sector experts headed by Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog, reviewed the submissions under five categories, that is, breaking gender stereotypes and implementing best farming practices, economic empowerment through SHGs, innovation in sustainable agriculture, protection and promotion of native indigenous food systems, and youth innovators in agriculture

The awards ceremony was attended by Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, minister of state for jal shakti; Smriti Irani, former minister of women and child development; Ajit Balaji Joshi, secretary, dept of agriculture and farmer welfare, Govt. of Punjab.

Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Government of India, said, “With changing times, our farmers have embraced sustainable agricultural practices, and women have emerged as strong pillars of this system, playing an indispensable role in driving progress. Hence, agricultural development is unimaginable without their invaluable contribution.”