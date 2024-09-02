            

      Pernod Ricard becomes official partner of Paris Saint-Germain

      The four-year agreement is set to begin this 24/25 season and will span across PSG's professional teams; men’s and women’s football as official partner and handball, as an official provider.

      Sep 2, 2024
      Philippe GUETTAT, EVP Global Brands at Pernod Ricard (left) and Nicola IBBETSON, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorships at Paris Saint-Germain (right)

      Pernod Ricard is announcing its official partnership with Paris Saint-Germain. This new global partnership will feature the entire portfolio of the Group's premium brands. The four-year agreement is set to begin this 24/25 season and will span across PSG's professional teams; men’s and women’s football as official partner and handball, as an official provider.

      For over a decade, Pernod Ricard has been an official provider of wine and spirits of PSG’s hospitality program. Pernod Ricard now becomes a worldwide official partner and will now be the sole champagne and spirits provider of the club, with dedicated visibility and communications rights* as well as bespoke experiences*.

      For Philippe GUETTAT, EVP Global Brands at Pernod Ricard, “In recent weeks the whole world has observed how sport is about audacity, passion, and coming together; values that fully resonate with Pernod Ricard’s purpose of being Créateurs de Convivialité. Through this partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, we want to celebrate the beauty of togetherness and achievement, through the magic of sport. We will be cheering on PSG and their great ambitions for the upcoming seasons.

      Nicola IBBETSON, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorships at Paris Saint-Germain, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Pernod Ricard, a prestigious partner that embodies the same passion for excellence, conviviality, and elegance as Paris Saint-Germain. This partnership is a perfect synergy, where each brand enhances the other, and together, we will elevate the PSG and Pernod Ricard experience to new heights on the international stage.”


