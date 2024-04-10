comScore            

      Piramal Pharma enters men’s grooming market in India with the launch of BOHEM

      Piramal Pharma Limited has been growing their brand Lacto Calamine, majorly focused on oily skincare, quite well for the last few years. The launch of BOHEM aligns with the company’s intention to cater to the male grooming market.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 10, 2024 1:51 PM
      The range will extend to include face washes, serums, and shower gels, each designed to meet the diverse needs of modern men.

      Piramal Pharma Limited’s Consumer Products Division (CPD) today announced its foray into men’s personal grooming category with the launch of BOHEM product range. This includes a Hair Removal Spray, a Beard Growth Oil, and an Underarm Roll-On. With BOHEM, Piramal Pharma intends to shift the grooming culture among men towards more inclusive self-care routines, leveraging scientifically proven ingredients for tangible results.

      Nitish Bajaj, CEO of Piramal Consumer Products Division, said, "Men’s grooming spends now constitute almost 11% of the entire grooming category, shaping a market ripe for innovation.  With BOHEM's debut, our goal is to address the demands of the contemporary men with the commitment to revolutionize men's grooming. Our vision extends beyond our initial offerings, with a range of exciting new products on the horizon. BOHEM represents a shift towards valuing uniqueness and empowering men to elevate their grooming practices. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to developing offerings that align with the unique needs of our consumers.”

      BOHEM is available nationwide through eCommerce channels like Amazon, Flipkart, D2C platform Wellify and other quick commerce marketplaces.


      First Published on Apr 10, 2024 1:51 PM

