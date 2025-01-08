Pride Lands in your wardrobe and beyond: Disney's roaring new Lion King merch

Hakuna Matata? More like hakuna your wallets! Disney Consumer Products India has gone all out to celebrate the December 20th release of Mufasa: The Lion King by teaming up with leading brands to unleash a trove of themed merchandise. From fashion to food, this collaboration roars with creativity and nostalgia, perfectly timed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the iconic The Lion King.

While the Pride Lands have long enchanted fans with tales of friendship, family, and destiny, now they're spilling into your closet, kitchen, and even your toddler's playroom. Here's a quick peek at what's in store:

1. Shine like the Pride Lands: CaratLane's 30-piece jewellery collection lets you channel your inner royalty. Crafted with 14KT gold, enamel, and diamonds, these pieces are the perfect blend of playful and elegant, celebrating the majestic spirit of The Lion King.

2. Tiny Cubs, Big Style: Lifestyle has launched an adorable line for infants and toddlers, featuring joggers and t-shirts adorned with Mufasa, Simba, Nala, and the iconic Timon-Pumbaa duo. Perfect for little adventurers!

3. Gen Z, Assemble! Superdry's capsule collection screams power with oversized tees and hoodies featuring bold Mufasa graphics. Not to be outdone, Bewakoof adds a 22-piece line of statement graphic tees and sweatshirts for men and women. Reliance SMART joins the pack in February with trendy t-shirts for all ages.

4. The Souled Store Magic: Known for their quirky fandom merch, The Souled Store has expanded its Lion King range with vibrant Mufasa-inspired designs.

5. Eat Like a King: Country Delight has upped its snack games with Lion King-themed goodies like Coco Delight Chocolate Flakes and crunch peanut butter. Simba-approved breakfast, anyone?

6. Playtime Adventures: Bo Games has rolled out Jungle Run: Disney's The Lion King Edition, a board game promising laughter and roars for family game nights.

7. Rest in the Pride Lands: Welspun brings the magic to your home with The Lion King-themed bed and bath products, turning kids' rooms into their own slice of the savanna.

And that's not all—fans can expect even more Lion King collaborations from Pantaloons, Max Fashion, Shoppers Stop, and Skoodle soon.

Priya Nijhara, Director, Disney Consumer Products, India, said, “As fans follow Mufasa along on his journey to search for his destiny, we have teamed up with some incredible brands in India to bring home the magic of this beloved franchise. The wide range of products infused with timeless Disney storytelling will give fans the chance to reconnect with the iconic characters and landscapes that have touched hearts for generations.”