Ranveer Singh follows wife Deepika Padukone to become a celeb-founder, launches SuperYou

When it comes to energy and drive, Powerhouse Ranveer Singh is in a league of his own. And now, the actor is channelling that same energy into his latest venture as the co-founder of SuperYou, a protein food and supplements brand powered by fermented yeast protein technology.

The brand's first offering, protein wafer bars, come in four flavours, chocolate, choco-peanut butter, strawberry crème, and cheese variant. These wafer bars combine 10g protein with the indulgence of chocolate, and no added sugar, making them both nutritious and enjoyable. With SuperYou's launch of protein wafer bars, the brand is breaking new ground in making protein accessible and enjoyable to audiences beyond the gym goers.

SuperYou, was co-founded within Think9 Consumer, a venture builder firm focusing on transforming powerful consumer ideas into authentic, profitable and experience-led, digital-native brands and platforms. Looking ahead, SuperYou plans to expand its range with more products, solidifying its role as a leader in the protein foods and supplements space.

"I've been a fitness enthusiast my entire life and wanted to convert this passion into something larger that I can share with everyone. I truly believe that protein is an essential macronutrient for everybody and with our busy lifestyle, we struggle to get the required quantity. That's exactly why I wanted to create something that is an extension of my own beliefs and enable protein consumption in simple and affordable yet effective ways for Indian Consumers," co-founder Ranveer Singh said.

Ranveer Singh has teamed up with Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou. With more than a decade of experience in building and shaping both global and Indian legacy FMCG brands across diverse categories such as snacks, dairy, and beverages, Nikunj brings exceptional expertise.

"SuperYou is on a mission to fuel India's protein game, with a planned investment of Rs 40-50 crore over the next 18-24 months. This push is all about bringing more accessible, innovative protein options to the market, with a bold target of hitting Rs 500 crore in revenue over the next five years. SuperYou isn’t just thinking big—it’s aiming to set new standards and make protein-powered living a way of life across the country," Nikunj Biyani added.