Former UK PM Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as senior adviser: Here's what he'll be doing

Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is set to rejoin Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser - marking his first major professional move since stepping down as Conservative Party leader.

The Financial Times reported that Sunak will work closely with Goldman Sachs executives to provide strategic counsel to clients on a range of economic and geopolitical issues.

He will also engage with staff globally, contributing to the firm's emphasis on continuous learning and leadership development.

“I am excited to welcome Rishi back to Goldman Sachs in his new capacity as a senior adviser,” said Goldman CEO David Solomon in a statement. “His insight and experience, both in government and finance, will be incredibly valuable to our clients and teams around the world.”

Sunak's appointment brings his professional journey full circle. He began his career at Goldman Sachs between 2000 and 2004, initially joining as a summer intern while still a student at Oxford University, and later becoming a junior analyst.

Sunak led the UK from October 2022 to July 2024 and has since taken up academic roles at the University of Oxford and Stanford University. Despite these opportunities, he has chosen to remain an MP, serving from the backbenches for the remainder of the parliamentary term.

Notably, Sunak will not personally profit from his new role at Goldman Sachs. According to reports, his salary from the advisory position will be donated to The Richmond Project, a charity he co-founded with his wife Akshata Murty to improve numeracy skills across the UK.